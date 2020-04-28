LIMA — Charlotte Williams, 87, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her residence. She was born on August 25, 1932 in Bluefield, VA to the late Alonzo and Lula Barnett. On October 26, 1968 she married Gale Williams, who survives her in Lima.

Charlotte is also survived by her sons: Roy (Paula) Shrader of Lima and Brian (Anne) Williams of Lima, grandchildren: Amanda Beaulieu (Aaron Smith), Joshua (Laura) Shrader, Ethan Williams, Lydia Williams, and Sophia Williams, great-grandchildren: Harley Beaulieu, Amara Smith, Jaden Smith, Zander Shrader, Jaxton Shrader, and Korbyn Shrader, brother Robert Barnett of Lima, sisters-in-law Glenna Barnett and Loretta Williams, brothers-in-law Gene (Nancy) Williams and Duane (Sharon) Williams and special friend Mary Courtney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Virginia Humbert, brother Jack Barnett, brothers-in-law Glenn Williams and Jim Williams, and sister-in-law Joyce Williams.

Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother who was a very generous giver. She was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Lima. She loved the Christmas season, watching QVC, and above all, spending time with her family. She is now in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. The family thanks all for their prayers for her.

A memorial service will be held at New Hope Christian Center at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Christian Center, 2240 Baty Rd. Lima, Ohio 45807. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.