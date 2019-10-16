PALMETTO, Fla. — Charma Jean Showalter died at 1:13 p.m. October 10 at Tidewell Hospice in Palmetto, FL. Following cremation, a graveside memorial service is planned at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, IN Spring, 2020.

She was born September 16, 1947 in Winchester, IN to Charles M. and Mary N. (Gibbons) Showalter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Cheryl K. Hile. Survivors include a brother, Michael J. Showalter (Judy) of Palmetto, FL; a sister, Jana J. Hines (Scott) of Lima, OH; a brother-in-law, Fred L. Hile of Orlando, FL; four nephews; three nieces; and a grand-niece.

Ms. Showalter was a registered nurse who enjoyed traveling assignments throughout the United States. Although she had no children, she considered the hundreds of NICU babies she cared for as her family.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Levi Coffin House Association at P.O. Box 77 Fountain City, IN 47341.