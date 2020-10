Or Copy this URL to Share

WESTERVILLE — Chaude Chiree Reed, 32, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at her residence. Homegoing services will be held noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center. Wake services to begin at 10 a.m. until time of service.



