Chaude Reed

LIMA — Ms. Chaude` Chiree Reed, age 32, passed from this life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at approximately 6:14 a.m. at her residence in Westerville, Ohio.

She was born on March 27, 1988 in Lima, Ohio to Andre Karle Reed and Yvette Denise Butler; her father Andre (Kellandra) Reed survives in Lima and her mother survives in New Albany, Ohio.

Chaude` was a 2006 graduate of Beechcroft High School in Columbus, Ohio where she was the Drill Team Captain from 2005-2006. She worked as an Analyst for J.P. Morgan Chase Bank. She was a leader in employee engagement program. She loved her family and knew no stranger and was a little dancing machine. Besides her loving parents she leaves to cherish her precious memory a son; Michael C. "Tre`" Pettis, III . Her fiancé; Michael C. Pettis, II of Westerville, OH. 2 brothers; Jaden Chandler Reed of Lima and Tyler Ulis of Chicago, IL. A sister; Toni S. Barnett of New Albany, OH. Maternal grandparents; Carol J. Butler of Lima. Rev. Arthur L. Butler, Jr. (Michelle) of Lima. Paternal grandparents; Willie Joe and Geraldine Green of Lima. God grandparents; John and Charlene Adams of Lima. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Mose and Shirley Reed.

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Lima Civic and Convention Center with Rev. Dr. B. LaMont Monford, Sr., officiating.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

