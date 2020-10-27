1/
Cheryl Cotner
1944 - 2020
WELLINGTON — Cheryl Jane Cotner, 76, of Wellington, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Elms Retirement Village.

Born on July 18, 1944 in Bluffton, she was the daughter of the late Ortho and Bernadine (nee Ridinger) Cotner.

Cheryl was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette-Jackson High School and a 1965 graduate of Lima Memorial School of Nursing. Most of her life was spent in Lima, OH and Louisville, KY areas. Cheryl enjoyed spending time with family and friends and keeping in touch on social media over the years. She enjoyed attending the Kentucky Derby, was interested in area sports, and was an Ohio State fan.

She also enjoyed gardening.

Survivors include her three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Aquitance from Prestonburg KY
