Cheryl Fisher

LIMA — Cheryl Sue LaViness Fisher, of Lima, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:31am, after a 16-year battle with breast cancer.

Cheryl was born October 16, 1944, to Melvin Neal and Bernice Irena (Whitacre) LaViness, who preceded her in death. She was raised in Ada, OH and graduated from Ada High School in 1963.

On January 22, 1966, she married her lifetime companion and childhood friend, Earl C Fisher, who survives in Lima.

She was a 1966 graduate of St. Rita's School of Nursing, and lovingly attended thousands of patients at Lima Manor Nursing Home and St. Rita's Medical Center over her 38-year career. Cheryl retired from nursing in 2004 to fight a battle with Stage IV breast cancer, which would eventually claim her life. The advice she would give everyone is to get every screening and exam recommended by your healthcare professionals, and do not ignore any unusual bumps or lumps, but get them checked promptly.

While she was proud of the job she did and the lives she improved as a registered nurse, she was most honored to save lives with her ministry to her God, Jehovah. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lima, Ohio on January 15, 1972; and was privileged to teach what the Bible really says to many people who dedicated their lives in service to God and Christ.

Her faith shone in every word and deed, so confident she was in her hope of living forever in paradise on this earth, as promised in the Bible at Psalm 37:29, where it reads, "The righteous will possess the earth, And they will live forever on it." She also cherished the words of Christ found at John 17:3, where Jesus said in prayer to God, "This means everlasting life, their coming to know you, the only true God, and of the one whom you sent forth, Jesus Christ."

Cheryl loved babies, her own as well as everyone else's, and had a natural ability to quiet crying babies and rock them to sleep. She doted on her many pets over the years, was an avid reader, nature photographer, crafter, and writer of poetry. In 2006, she penned a book chronicling her breast cancer struggle in a paperback entitled "Still Wearing Double-Breasted Suits" (now out of print), the title a reference to the fact that her cancer was caught so late, mastectomy was never considered a treatment option. She enjoyed watching her Cleveland Indians play, as well as singing and listening to all kinds of music, especially Gershwin.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Earl Fisher, of Lima; sisters Ardythe Ann Fark, of Lima; Karen Kay (Kevin) McMonigle, of Franklin, OH; daughter Angela (Steven) Horn, of Lima; daughter Christina (Darrin) Martinez, of Thomaston, GA; son Mark (Marla) Fisher, of Mayfield Heights, OH; daughter Sarah (Anthony) Smith, of Spencerville; and daughters-in-heart Natalie Fisher of Tiffin, OH; and Sheila Larkin of Port Wentworth, GA.

Her 12 bereaved grandchildren are: Andrew (Megan) Horn, of London, OH; D. Riley (Melanie) Horn, of Delphos, OH; Megan Martinez, of Evansville, IN; Hannah Fisher, Miranda Fisher, both of Tiffin, OH; Zachary Fisher, Dillyn Fisher, Ryleigh Fisher, all of Mayfield Heights, OH; Sheena Cockerell (Joe Brown), Brittni Smith, Kendra Smith, Taylor Smith, all of Lima.

She left behind 10 great-grandchildren: Connor Carder, Mason Carder, Keagan Carder, Damian Brown, Kylo Brown, Emma Reinig, Westley Reinig, Skyler Smith, Lilliana Finn and Mariah Finn, all of Lima.

Cheryl will be missed by her numerous nieces and nephews, and literally thousands of friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Bernice LaViness, and a brother, William Neal LaViness.

The family gratefully acknowledges the caring medical services and true friendship shown by Dr. David Powell, DO; and Dr. Tariq Sheikh, MD.

To keep everyone as safe as possible, services will be held entirely online via Zoom, on Saturday, September 26 at 3pm. To receive a link to the services, please send an email to: cherylsfuneral@gmail.com.