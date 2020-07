HARROD — Cheryl C. Hawk, 68, died at 11:40 a.m. July 1, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes, Eastside Chapel. Pastor Steve Coburn will officiate. Burial will be in Mendon.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.