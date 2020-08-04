1/1
Cheryl Maziers
1961 - 2020
PANDORA — Cheryl Maziers, 59, of Pandora died 4:28 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born June 4, 1961 in Lima to Gregory and Loretta (Gerker) Inkrott, her father survives in Fort Jennings. She married William "Bill" Maziers, he survives in Pandora.

Cheryl is also survived by her fur baby: Max; sisters: Karen (David) Young of Fort Jennings, and Linda (Derrick) Fox of Panama City, FL.; brothers: Michael Inkrott of Pickerington, Ronald (Christy) Inkrott of El Paso, TX, Anthony (Vicky) Inkrott of Fort Jennings, and Dennis (Cindy) Inkrott of Delphos; fifteen nieces and nephews, including her godsons: Jake and Jack.

She is preceded in death by her mother.

Cheryl worked as a social worker with Health Partners of Lima. She loved to go fishing.

Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to the restrictions due to COVID 19, face masks are required in the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or Putnam County Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
