WAPAKONETA — Cheryl Anne Seitz age 63 of Wapakoneta passed away 12:18 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center Emergency Room.She was born May 28, 1956 in Lima to Melvin George and Colleen (Fite) Kaehler. Her mother survives in Shawnee.

Cheryl graduated from Shawnee High School and retired from Findlay Industries. She loved being outdoors and gardening, known as a naturalist. She loved being with her family and friends and spent hours reading.She was a member of the Wapak Eagles.

Additional survivors include her lifetime companion Steve Burden of Wapak; children: Raymond (Jennifer Peters) Seitz of Wapak, Elizabeth Szczepanski of Russells Point, Joseph Seitz of Wapak, Christy (Travis) Hulsewede of Louisville, KY and Steven Burden of Bloomington, IN; 10 grandchildren: Kellen, Katelyn, Hannah, Tyler, Olivia, Izabella, Hanna, Ava, Shelby and Cole and 2 brothers: Curt (Eliza) Kaehler of Lima and Randy (Lois) Kaehler of Indian Lake.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday Oct. 12 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathon Spyker officiating. Family burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Arbor Day Foundation or the . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.