CINCINNATI —Cheryll D. Winegardner was born May 11, 1947 , to parents Franklin and M. Jean Winegardner in Lima, OH. She passed away April 5 in Cincinnati, OH. Cheryl l is a graduate of Lima Senior High, class of 1965. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Mike Bowersock. She leaves to cherish her memory: sisters; Lisa Bowersock of Dublin, OH and Kathy (David) Paxton of Lima, OH. A private burial will take place April…… at Memorial Park Cemetery with a future Memorial Service scheduled at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Preston Charles Funeral Home – Cincinnati, OH.
Published in The Lima News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
