1/1
Cheryle Reames
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Cheryle F. Reames, 71, passed away on August 19, 2020, at 11:10 am, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Cheryle was born June 2, 1949 in Lima, OH, to Herman and Pauline (Counts) Blackburn who both preceded her in death. On June 26, 1971 she married Michael "Mike" Reames who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Cheryle graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1967. She worked at Mack Camera Store and retired after 35 years.

Cheryle is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" E. Reames of Lima, OH, children, Wendy (Ron) Kingston of Lima, OH, Casey (Rachel) Reames of Noblesville, IN, grandchildren, Aiden Kingston, Roen Reames, and Raylan Reames, and brother, Jack Blackburn of Rockford, OH.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Gerry (Kathy) Sevitz.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Rita's Hospice for their excellent care given to Cheryle.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved