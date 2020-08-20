Cheryle Reames

LIMA — Cheryle F. Reames, 71, passed away on August 19, 2020, at 11:10 am, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Cheryle was born June 2, 1949 in Lima, OH, to Herman and Pauline (Counts) Blackburn who both preceded her in death. On June 26, 1971 she married Michael "Mike" Reames who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Cheryle graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1967. She worked at Mack Camera Store and retired after 35 years.

Cheryle is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" E. Reames of Lima, OH, children, Wendy (Ron) Kingston of Lima, OH, Casey (Rachel) Reames of Noblesville, IN, grandchildren, Aiden Kingston, Roen Reames, and Raylan Reames, and brother, Jack Blackburn of Rockford, OH.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Gerry (Kathy) Sevitz.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at St. Rita's Hospice for their excellent care given to Cheryle.

