CRIDERSVILLE — Chester C. Tyrrell, 90, of Cridersville, passed away October 12, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home.

He was born on April 2, 1929, in Michigan, to Chester and Goldie (Knaggs) Tyrrell. On September 11, 1954 he was united in marriage to Elaine Raskey. She passed away on September 18, 2011.

Chester was a chemical Engineer for Sohio/BP Chemical for 28 years. He was a United States Army Veteran serving from 1950 to 1952, stationed in Europe after the war.

He was a member of the Elks and a life member of both the American Legion and . He enjoyed going to casinos, gardening and reading.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas (Sarah) Tyrrell of San Angelo, TX and Al (Bethany) Tyrrell of Elida; one daughter, Lisa (Mike Crouse) Daniels of Elida; three grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren

He is preceded in death by his son, Chester C. Tyrrell Jr; and three brothers, James, Thomas and William.

There will be a private burial at Carmen Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Delphos Veterans Council at a later date. Contributions can be made to the Sugar Creek Township Park Fund, 4130 W Lincoln Highway, Elida, Ohio 45807.

