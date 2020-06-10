Chris Baightel
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Chris A. Baightel, 61, of Wapakoneta, died 5:03 a.m., Tues. June 9, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with his family at his side, after a long courageous battle following his second double lung transplant. He was born Dec. 24, 1958, in Lakewood, OH, the son of Warren & Lois (Crosby) Baightel. His mother survives in Lakewood, and his father is deceased. On April 23, 1983, Chris married Valerie J. "Val" Eckert, and she survives.

Other survivors include,

2 children, Ryan (Brittany) Baightel, Findlay, OH,

& Sarah (fiancée- Derek Bergman) Baightel, Botkins, OH,

2 grandchildren, Hadley Baightel & Cole Bergman,

2 brothers, Jeffrey Baightel, & Daniel Baightel.

Chris's family would like to recognize the gracious gift of a double lung transplant from Steven Reid in August of 2014. This selfless act gave him and his family more precious moments together; to which they will be forever indebted to.

Chris worked from 1989 to 2014 in the maintenance department of Honda, Anna, OH. He received a degree from Agricultural Technical Institute, Wooster, OH and an Electrical Engineering degree from Terra Technical College, Fremont, OH. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, where he taught Sunday school for 20 years and also taught a financial peace course. Chris had also been a Cub Scout pack leader. He enjoyed fly fishing, going on trips in his RV with his wife, advocating as an ambassador for organ donation and truck drives with his dog, Grady.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. June 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. The family will receive family & friends 2-6 p.m., Sun. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Mon. at the church. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, friends and family are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lifeline of Ohio or First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhhomeandcrematory.com. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy&Diane Wright
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved