WAPAKONETA — Chris A. Baightel, 61, of Wapakoneta, died 5:03 a.m., Tues. June 9, 2020, at Mercy Health- St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, with his family at his side, after a long courageous battle following his second double lung transplant. He was born Dec. 24, 1958, in Lakewood, OH, the son of Warren & Lois (Crosby) Baightel. His mother survives in Lakewood, and his father is deceased. On April 23, 1983, Chris married Valerie J. "Val" Eckert, and she survives.

Other survivors include,

2 children, Ryan (Brittany) Baightel, Findlay, OH,

& Sarah (fiancée- Derek Bergman) Baightel, Botkins, OH,

2 grandchildren, Hadley Baightel & Cole Bergman,

2 brothers, Jeffrey Baightel, & Daniel Baightel.

Chris's family would like to recognize the gracious gift of a double lung transplant from Steven Reid in August of 2014. This selfless act gave him and his family more precious moments together; to which they will be forever indebted to.

Chris worked from 1989 to 2014 in the maintenance department of Honda, Anna, OH. He received a degree from Agricultural Technical Institute, Wooster, OH and an Electrical Engineering degree from Terra Technical College, Fremont, OH. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, where he taught Sunday school for 20 years and also taught a financial peace course. Chris had also been a Cub Scout pack leader. He enjoyed fly fishing, going on trips in his RV with his wife, advocating as an ambassador for organ donation and truck drives with his dog, Grady.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. June 15, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. The family will receive family & friends 2-6 p.m., Sun. at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Mon. at the church. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, friends and family are welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be directed to Lifeline of Ohio or First United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhhomeandcrematory.com. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home Facebook page.