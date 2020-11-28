1/1
Chris Wrightsman
1932 - 2020
LIMA — E. Chris Wrightsman, 88 of Lima, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center.

Chris was born February 17, 1932 in Nashville, TN, to Thomas and Minnie (Dye) Sinor, who preceded her in death. On August 28, 1953, she married Roland Wrightsman, who preceded her in death on October 28, 2012.

Chris worked as a cashier at Shawnee Schools until her retirement in 1983; she then worked at K Mart until she retired in 1998. Chris loved to read and quilt. Later in life, she excelled in oil painting; all of her grandchildren have one of her paintings. Chris was a people person, especially when it came to her family. She was a wonderful mother and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Chris is survived by her daughters, Christine J. (Dana) Mathewson, Vicki L. (John) Malloy and Patti L. Camper; grandchildren, Nicole Timberman, Ashley Buckingham, Kayla Simms, Ryan Mathewson, Josh Camper, Ryan Malloy, Ron Malloy, Raymond Malloy and Karmi Holzaepfel and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Earl P. Sinor, Robert M. Sinor, Samuel H. Sinor, Howard Sinor, George Sinor, Carl Sinor, Roland Sinor, Arthur Sinor, Joseph Sinor, William Sinor, Jr., Noble D. Sinor and Annie Myrtle Campbell.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Springs of Lima.

At the family's request, services will be private on December 5, 2020. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

In memory of her husband, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
