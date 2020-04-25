TOLEDO — Christelle Lee Bowerman, age 38, passed away April 19, 2020 at Concord Care Center of Toledo. Christelle was born October 27, 1981 in Lima, OH to Timothy and Maryanne (Schulte) Bowerman.

Christelle was a 2000 graduate of Elida High School and went on to obtain her degree in Art at Defiance College.

She was a kind-hearted, creative, and sharing individual. Christelle loved making art and regularly entered work into art shows. Most recently she won a merit award at Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert. Christelle enjoyed sharing her talents, often making things for fellow residents and contributing to activities in the care center she resided in. She especially enjoyed drawing, painting, and origami.

Christelle is survived by her maternal grandmother Mildred Schulte; parents, Timothy and Maryanne (Schulte) Bowerman; two brothers, Samuel (Rachel) Bowerman and Thomas (Bruce) Bowerman-Jett; a sister, Rachel Bowerman; and a niece, Lena Bowerman.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kenneth Schulte; and paternal grandparents, Harry and Edith Bowerman.

Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Christelle's life will be held at a later date. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, Toledo (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wassenberg Art Center, 214 S Washington St, Van Wert, OH 45891. Make checks payable to Wassenberg Art Center with Christelle Bowerman Art Scholarship Fund in the memo. All donations will go towards the Christelle Bowerman Art Scholarship fund.

