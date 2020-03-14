PEORIA, AZ — Christina Elizabeth Moore Davis, passed away peacefully in her home on March 9, in Peoria, Arizona at age 89. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 14, 1930 to Christina Elizabeth Christian Moore and Henry Edgar Moore. Christina is survived by her 2 daughters, son-in-law, 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her beloved dog, Emma.

Christina was a dedicated nurse for more than six decades. She graduated nursing school in 1951 from St. Vincent DePaul Hospital School of Nursing in Norfolk, Virginia. She lived and worked in Norfolk, Virginia, Lima and Columbus Ohio, and then Arizona. Chris was generous and tender hearted and loved to swim, knit, and read. She was an avid fan of the Suns, Diamondbacks, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. She loved her family and will be missed by all.

Chris was preceded in death by her brothers Carl Davis Moore, Sr. and Horace D. Moore. Christina leaves her daughters, Christina (Tina) Jewell (Jerry) of Mesa and Cynthia Lee Best of Scottsdale. Her grandchildren, great grandchildren: Micah Jewell and Caleb of Dade City, Florida, Aaron Jewell( Deanna) and Daniel of Peoria, Abram Jewell (Melissa) of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Leah Jones, (Jason), Hudson and Julianna of Denver, Colorado, Tali Elizabeth Collins (Sean), Cillian and Fintan, of Cave Creek and Lee Christopher Best (Sharene) of Cave Creek. Upon her request, her ashes will be sprinkled in the Chesapeake Bay along with her dog, J.J. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club, Hospice of the Valley or a .