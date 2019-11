WAPAKONETA — Christina C. "Chris" McPeek, 88, died at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 20, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at First English Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. Pastor Neil Brady will officiate. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.