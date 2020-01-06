WAPAKONETA — Christopher A. "Buzz" Buzzard, 60, of Wapakoneta, passed away unexpectedly at 10:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.

He was born on July 14, 1959, in West Covina, California to John and Geraldine (Holt) Buzzard, who preceded him in death. On Dec. 22, 1990, he married Natalie A. Seewer and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include three children, Rachel (Alex) Parker, of Findlay, Jacob (Bridget Bailey) Buzzard, of Columbus, Carly (Landon Hall) Buzzard, of Tiffin; a grandchild on the way, Baby Parker; a brother, John Buzzard; a nephew, David Buzzard; sisters-in-law, Karen Henson, Sharon (Tom) Asbury, Janell Cisco, Julie (Jim) Stewart and Carla (Mike) Drees; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Betsy Buzzard; two brothers-in-law, Tim Seewer and Terry Henson; a nephew, Joel Henson, and mother and father-in-law, Carl (Virginia) Seewer.

Buzz was a 1977 graduate of Sidney High School. He was a member of The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 and was employed at the Eagle Bridge Company, Sidney, as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed following his children in their sporting events but most of all he treasured spending time with his family and friends making them laugh and telling jokes.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Goffena Training Center, c/o Sidney High School Athletic Department.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.