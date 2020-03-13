Christopher Doyle Simmons (1985 - 2020)
Obituary
SIDNEY — Christopher Doyle Simmons, of Lima, went peacefully up to heaven on February 12, 2020, at 6:37 a.m. at his residence with his family by his side.

Christopher was 35 years old. Christopher was born on January 6, 1985, to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Thelma Simmons. On Sept. 5, 2015, he married Carol Burnside and she survives.

Christopher is survived by three children, Eli, Mr. and Mrs. Will (Whitney), and Leah Burnside.

Christopher also has three brothers William (Ruch), Daniel and Matthew Plus one grandchild Daniel Burnside. There were no services and Christopher was cremated.
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
