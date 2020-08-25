1/1
Christopher Faler
1993 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Christopher Samuel Faler, age 27 of Indianapolis and formerly of Lima, passed early Monday morning, August 24, 2020 in Indiana. He was born August 13, 1993 in Philadelphia, PA; the son of Mark and Roberta Hurley Faler, who survive in Lima.

Christopher graduated from Lima Senior High School in 2012 and studied criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University. He attended Shawnee Alliance Church, was a correction officer for the State of Indiana, and was a big Auburn fan. He was very prideful of being an EMT serving with Perry Township and Ottawa squads. Chris enjoyed hanging out with his friends, listening to music, and going to music festivals. He also enjoyed playing video games, studing history, and jogging. Most of all was his love of family and being a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are 2 sisters - Amanda Faler of Factorville, PA; Rachelle Faler of Lima and his 6 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will begin 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Shawnee Alliance Church. Rev. Kristopher Browning and Rev. Daniel Messner will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone of Hope Lima or the National Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Shawnee Alliance Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved