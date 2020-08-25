INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Christopher Samuel Faler, age 27 of Indianapolis and formerly of Lima, passed early Monday morning, August 24, 2020 in Indiana. He was born August 13, 1993 in Philadelphia, PA; the son of Mark and Roberta Hurley Faler, who survive in Lima.

Christopher graduated from Lima Senior High School in 2012 and studied criminal justice at Eastern Michigan University. He attended Shawnee Alliance Church, was a correction officer for the State of Indiana, and was a big Auburn fan. He was very prideful of being an EMT serving with Perry Township and Ottawa squads. Chris enjoyed hanging out with his friends, listening to music, and going to music festivals. He also enjoyed playing video games, studing history, and jogging. Most of all was his love of family and being a great uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are 2 sisters - Amanda Faler of Factorville, PA; Rachelle Faler of Lima and his 6 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will begin 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Shawnee Alliance Church. Rev. Kristopher Browning and Rev. Daniel Messner will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Saturday, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone of Hope Lima or the National Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

