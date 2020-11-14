ST. MARYS — Christopher Rockhill Foster, 68, of St. Marys, OH died 6:00 a.m. Friday November 13, 2020 at his residence.

He was born October 28, 1952 in Lima, OH to Addison and Betty (Thomas) Foster.

On August 21, 1976, he married Rebecca Carlata Eldridge, who survives.

Also survived by: daughter Ashley Foster of St. Marys, OH, A very special daughter Heather Lamb of Shawnee, OH, Son Cody (Sabrina Flourney) Foster of Celina, OH, Grandchildren: Tatum Foster, Hendrix Foster, Brandon Odom, Meisha Rowe and Dorian Flourney, Brother Addison Foster, Jr. of Zanesville, OH, Brother Brett Foster of Elida, OH, Brother Nathan Foster of Lima, OH, Brother Danny Foster of Harrod, OH,.

Preceded in death by his parents Addison and Betty Foster; brother Larry Foster.

He was a graduate of Lima Senior High School (Class of 1969) and attended the Art Institute of Florida.

A verteran of the United States Army, he proudly served his country during the VietNam War.

He retired from the Ford Motor Co. in Lima, OH, where he worked as a mechanic for 32 years.

A talented artist, he especially enjoyed painting and drawing. More than anything else, he truly loved his family and spending time with them.

Rites are scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday November 16, 2020 at the Miller - Long & Folk Funeral Home 314 W. High Street in St. Marys. Military funeral honors will be presented immediately following the service.

Visitation 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed and memories shared with his family via: www.millerfuneralhomes.net