WAPAKONETA — Christopher "Chris" Mortimer, 32 of Wapakoneta, passed away March 1, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Chris was born July 7, 1987 in Clearwater, FL, to Dennis Mortimer, who preceded him in death and Yvonne McElroy, who survives him. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Myndi Shellenbarger. Chris was a 2006 graduate of Wapakoneta High School and Apollo Career Center. He worked as a truck driver for Fed Ex. Chris loved music, cars and most of all, his kids. He lit up every room he was in and he will be greatly missed by his friends and family. In addition to his mother and girlfriend, Chris is survived by his daughters, Miranda Mortimer and Kayleigh Mortimer; adopted family, Adisyn Shellenbarger, Karmee Fontenot, Noah Shellenbarger, M'caila Shellenbarger and Aubriey Reaman; brother, Todd (Monique) Mortimer; sister, Sarah Carder; ex-wife, Nikki Mortimer; maternal grandmother, Virginia McElroy; many aunts, uncles and cousins, including, his cousins Robyn Carver and Barb Foppe; aunts, Linda Botkin and Cindy Hughes; uncle, Cliff (Deb) McElroy; many nieces and nephews, including his nieces, Makayla Kennedy and Ciera Blake and his nephew, Alan Sanders and his best friends, Josh Eads and Tommy Burgoon. Chris is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Neil McElroy and his paternal grandparents, John Mortimer and Lila Mortimer. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Jerry Martin to officiate the service. Visitation will be from 3:00 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services to assist the family with funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.