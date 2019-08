CELINA — Christopher P. Sauer, 66, died Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday at Grand Lake United Methodist Church, Celina. Burial will be at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery, New Knoxville.

Friends may call 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina and one hour before services Friday at the church.