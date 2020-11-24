LIMA — Christopher "Chris" Lyle Schick, 31 of Lima, passed away November 23, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Chris was born December 19, 1988 in Fort Knox, KY, to Jeffrey Schick and Michelle (Henderson) Ackerman; both of whom survive him.

Chris was a 2007 graduate of Allen East High School and he was working toward a Robotics Associate's Degree at UNOH; he excelled academically while working full time and always making the Dean's List. Chris' passion was music and he loved playing guitar. He was an avid Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed playing video games and riding his four wheeler and motorcycle. Chris adored his dog, Uggs; she held a special place in his heart. Chris always lived his life to the fullest and with a kind, generous heart; he understood the importance of helping others and was a tissue donor.

In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his step-father, Steve Ackerman; sister, Tiffany (Merlin Hoffer) Schick; step-sisters, Brooke Ackerman and Brittany (Josh Cozadd) Ackerman; step-brother, Brian (Jessica) Ackerman; maternal grandmother, Janice Henderson; paternal grandparents, Victor Lyle and Brenda Schick; step-grandparents, John and Dianne Cavinder; several aunts and uncles; seven nieces and nephews; friend, Aaron Courtney and his family and his dog, Uggs.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Henderson.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. Bryan Bucher to officiate.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 4:00 PM until the time of the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.