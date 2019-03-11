BLUFFTON — Christopher A. "Chris" Wren, age 58, passed away at 8:03 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence.

Chris was born April 24, 1960 in Lima, OH, to Gary and Trudy (Sellers) Wren. On September 21, 2013 he married Carla Sue (Tibbs) Wren who survives in Bluffton, Ohio.

Chris was a 1978 graduate of Bath High School. He retired from Time Warner Cable after 30 years of service. Chris was a handyman and enjoyed doing projects around the house. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed traveling and visiting family in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Chris loved his family and especially loved spending time with his granddaughter, Brynnlee.

He is survived by his companion and wife of 19 years, Carla Sue Wren, of Bluffton; three children, Brock E. (Jenny Wiseman) Wren, Cameron K. (Carissa) Wren and Tara R. Wren all of Columbus; step-son, Trevor A. (Julie) Kline of Ada; granddaughter, Brynnlee N. Kline of Ada; mom, Trudy Mision of Gulf Shores, AL; three sisters, Charisse (Greg) Fair of Spring Lake, MI, Tina (Bob) Sybert of Hattiesburg, MS, Cammy (Patrick) Goddard of Gulf Shores, AL; sister-in-law, Kay Wren of Lima; In-laws, Carl and Carol Tibbs of Lebanon; brother-in-law, Cary (Sandy Smith) Tibbs of Felecity; best friend, Dave (Karla) Boop of Lima; his beloved cat, Boo Boo and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Gary Wren and brother, David E. Wren.

Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Center of Excellence for Barrett's Esophagus, Thompson Cancer Survival Center, 1915 White Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.