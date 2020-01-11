WAPAKONETA — Lucinda S. 'Cindy' Bailey age 58, of Wapakoneta passed away 1:50 p.m.,

Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lima Memorial. She was born Feb. 14, 1961

in Lima to Larry and Kathleen Wolfe Schneider. She married Ken Bailey

May 11, 1991 and he survives in Wapak.

Cindy Enjoyed traveling, gardening and love her dogs and cats. She had

worked at Honda and most recently had been a bartender at Rustic Haven

in St. Marys.

Additional survivors include father Larry and Carol Schneider of Wapak,

sons: Ryan Owsley of St. Marys and Chris (Melissa) Owsley of Wapak, 4

grandchildren: Parker Thuman, Ella and Emily Owsley and Lucas Owsley;

siblings: Tim (Kathy) Schneider of New Knoxville, Mitch (Missy)

Boedicker of Fairborn, Elaine (Mike) Kinstle of Wapak and Elisha (Jason)

Neumeier of Wapak and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Kathleen Boedicker.

The family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14th at

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Rev. Don Smith will officiate the funeral at

4 and burial will follow in Willow Branch Cemetery, Waynesfield.

Memorial contributions may be given to Auglaize County Humane Society

and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com