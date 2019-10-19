LIMA —Cindy K. Struwe, 51, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 12:43 pm, at Lima Memorial Health Systems, surrounded by her loving family.

Cindy was born September 1, 1968, in Mchenry, IL, to the late William "Bill" and Sharon (Harsh) Struwe who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Cindy was an avid animal lover and she loved her family very much. She was a very family-oriented person.

She is survived by her mother, Sharon Struwe of Lima, OH, brother, Kenneth (Susan) Struwe of Columbus, OH, several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and close dog companions, Tank and Lexus.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Allen County, 3606 Elida, Lima, Ohio 45807

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.