LIMA — Cindy D. Youngpeter, 58, of Lima, passed away at 4:53 pm, April 7, 2019, in her home surrounded by those that loved her.

She was born August 17, 1960 to the late Patricia (Weimer) Knapp and Rodger Knapp. On July 22, 1985, she married her husband of 34 years, Daniel A. Youngpeter who survives.

Cindy is also survived by her three children: Chad (Marietta) Hardwick of Chicago, IL, Shannon Andrews of Delphos, and Adam (Taylor) Youngpeter of Columbus, OH., four grandchildren: Issac Andrews, Eli Cowen, Elizabeth Hardwick, and Asher Hardwick.

Cindy is preceded in death by her sister Debra Knapp.

Cindy was blessed with a unique and creative spirit. Having been employed at various ﬂower shops in the Findlay, Lima, and Delphos areas, she daily created works of art which brought joy and comfort to those that received them. She also loved interior design and enjoyed decorating her home with both her own creations and those of her favorite artists.

Throughout her illness, her love for God, husband, children, grandchildren, and friends never diminished. She will be missed every day by those who loved her. A private memorial will be held with family and close friends at a future date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.