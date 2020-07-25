1/1
Clara Gillispie
1932 - 2020
DELPHOS — Clara L. Gillispie, 88, died at 11:15 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020, at

Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos, Ohio

Clara was born on June 24, 1932, in Delphos, Ohio, to the late Virgil

Thines and Mary (Keiffer) Thines. On Friday, April 19, 1951, in Lima,

Ohio, she married James H. Gillispie, who preceded her in death on May 8,

1993.

Clara worked at American Greeting as a Greeting Card Merchandiser.

She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and a Life Member of the VFW

Post 1275 Aux.

She is survived by: her two daughters, Rebecca (Allen) Mathews and

Cindy (Mike) Nolte; a son, James H. Gillispie, II all of Lima; seven

grandchildren, Jenna Gillispie, Shawn Eley, Shannon Eley, Megan McDonald,

Charlie McDonald, Samantha Nolte and Kyle Nolte; fourteen great

grandchildren, Katie, Jordan, Allyssa, Corbin, Tristen, A. J., Olivia, Zoie,

Taylor, Ethan, and Arianna, Tobe, Avalyn, Knox. one great great grandchild,

Opie. a sister-in-law, Georgia Thines and a son-in-law, Larry Pummell.

.

She was also preceded in death by her, daughter, Melody Eley; son,

Robert Gillispie and sister, Mary Bohn, and brother Virgil Thines, and a

brother-in-law, Jack Bohn

The family will receive friends 2-8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July

28, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima, OH. Father Paul Matthew

will officiate.

Interment will be in Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard Church for Memorial

Masses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
JUL
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

