ELIDA — Clara Mae Long, 93, died at 11:59 PM on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Elida, Ohio.

Clara was born on April 6, 1927, in Dayton to the late John William Oliver and Martha Susan (Flory) Oliver. On Saturday, June 22, 1946, she married George O. Long, he preceded her in death on March 26, 2005.

Mrs. Long was a member of Old German Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Dayton, Ohio. She was known for her angel food cakes.

She is survived by, her children, Marvin Long, of Plant City, FL, Doris (Mike Boedicker) Creed, of Lima, OH, Juanita Myers, of Lima, OH, Lawrence (Beverly) Long, of Lima, OH, Martha (Clyde) Neinas, of Elida, OH; her twin brother, Carl Oliver, of Germantown, OH; ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by three sons, Harvey Long, Gerald Long, and Albert Long, and two sisters, Bertha Beery, and Mary Boone.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A graveside service will begin at 2:15 pm at Ash Grove Cemetery. Alvin King and Bretheran of Old German Baptist Church will officiate. Due to the current situation, the family understands if you decide not to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.