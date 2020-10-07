Clara McElwain

LIMA — Clara E. McElwain, 90, passed away at 3:25 pm October 4, 2020 at the Meadows of Delphos.

She was born January 19, 1930 in Allen County to Perry C. and Kate M. (Keefer) Dirmeyer who preceded her in death. She was formerly married to Herbert L. McElwain who preceded her in death on May 15, 1986.

Clara was a legal secretary for several attorneys in Lima and had also worked at Lazarus. She was an avid quilter and loved The Ohio State Buckeye Band.

Survivors include: Sons, Doug (Diane) McElwain of Goldsboro, NC, Dave (Michelle) McElwain of Lima; Daughters, Dana (Randy) Jones of Harrod, Donna Wauben of Elida; Grandchildren - Trevor (Keri) Jones, Troy (Sara) Jones, Travis (Leslie) Jones, Brad (Mandy) Wauben, Matt (Gina) Wauben, Stefanie (Schuyler) Lewis, Daniel McElwain; Great-Grandchildren - Caden, Addison, Deacon, Delaney, Olivia, Bryson, Rilynn, Keagan, and Declan Jones, Charlotte and Oakley Wauben, Jacob and Jonah Lewis.

She was preceded in death by: Brothers, Robert P. (Bette) Dirmeyer, Norman C. Dirmeyer; a Son-in-law, Randy Wauben.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 Memorial Park Cemetery Garden Mausoleum with Pastor Charles J. Fuerstenau officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Jackson Alumni Association, c/o Judy Badertscher, 4255 N. Phillips Rd., Harrod, OH 45850 or Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park, 2355 Ada Rd., Lima, OH 45801.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

