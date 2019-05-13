HARROD — Clara Virginia Mowery, age 85 was called into the presence of the Lord at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Clara was born September 15, 1933 in Peavine, TN, to the late Everett and Arfy Savannah (Swicegood) Brookhart.

Clara was a professional tailor, having owned and operated Dewey's Tailor Shop for fifty two years. She generously served the community and her clients with compassion and understanding. Clara loved the Lord and was a life-long member of the First Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and mentor for many years. Clara was an avid gardener and she was especially proud of her roses, which won many awards at the Allen County Fair.

She is survived by her husband: Robert H. Mowery of Harrod; four children: Stella Yvonne Cech of Avon Lake, Judy Lynne Gribble of Edmonds, WA, Marjean (Victor II) Arnett of Lima, and David Everett Gilmore of Lima; three step-children: Vickie (Dan) Gilbreath of Elida, Robert (Ruth) Mowery of Lima, Mary (Tony) Adcock of Elida; fifteen grandchildren: Jocelyn Gribble, Oliver Gribble, Paul Gribble, Stephanie (Jon) Drake, Cara (Erik) Brown, Kelsey (Adam) Phipps, Miles Gilmore, Melissa Gilbreath, Andrew (Courtney) Gilbreath, Kristin (David) Dixon, Karin (Sam) Dance, Tony Joe (Nickie) Adcock, Jason (Trisha) Adcock, Joshua Adcock, Chelsea Adcock; twenty great-grandchildren; nephew, Bobby Brookhart, and niece, Susan Parsons.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband: Jackie Ray Monday; second husband: Dewey Ernest Gilmore; son-in-law: Dennis Cech; two brothers: Paul and Norman; and three sisters: Lois, Ruth, and Marlena.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Dan Campbell will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to for Macular Degeneration, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or the First Church of the Nazarene, 300 W. Elm Street, Lima, OH 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.