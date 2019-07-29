LIMA — Clara Jane Plummer, 93, passed away on July 27, 2019, at 10:35 am, at Lima Memorial Health Systems, surrounded by her loving family.

Jane was born January 19, 1926 in Lima, OH, to Harold and Alma (Paden) Widmark who both preceded her in death. On February 19, 1944 she married Robert "Bob" Plummer who preceded her in death on March 27, 1998.

Jane graduated from Lima Central High School in 1944. She was a life long member of Grace / Trinity United Methodist Church . She would volunteer her time quite frequently cooking meals for lower income families. Jane was also a volunteer at Lima Memorial Health Systems for many years. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, Lima Eagles #370, and United Methodist Church Women. Jane enjoyed playing cards with her close family members. She also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Jane is survived by her children, Robert "Rob" (Vickie) Plummer of Chippewa, OH, Brent (Shirley) Plummer of Lima, OH, Norine Plummer of Lima, OH, Shawn (Marie) Plummer of Wapakoneta, OH, brother-in-law, James "Jim" Rice of Cridersville, OH, sisters-in-law, Peggy Widmark of Russell Point, OH, Pat Archer of Waxahchie, TX, many grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Louise (Robert) "Bob" Winks, Charles Widmark, Gladys (Mark) Jeaneret, Russell (Kate) Widmark, Audrey (Charles "Chuck") Alspaugh, Robert Widmark, Dale Widmark, Jack Widmark, and Linda Rice.

Funeral Services will be held on August 1, 2019 at 2:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Megan Croy to officiate the service.

Burial will be in Lafayette Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on August 1, 2019 from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 1001 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, Ohio 45801

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.