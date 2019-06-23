LEIPSIC — Clara E. Schroeder, 100, of Leipsic died 11:05 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born May 6, 1919 in Glandorf to the late Joseph and Bernardina (Gerdeman) Morman. On October 8, 1947 she married James J. "Jake" Schroeder. He died October 21, 1994.

Survivors include five children: Leo (Dorothy) Schroeder of Glandorf, Donald Schroeder of Leipsic, Carl (Eileen) Schroeder of Maria Stein, Oscar Schroeder of Leipsic and Kathleen (Stephen) Elchert of Findlay; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Joseph Schroeder; a daughter-in-law, Dolores Schroeder; a grandson, Brian Schroeder; two brothers: Bernard Morman and Gilbert Morman; and three sisters: Alberta Morman, Margaret Morman and Dorothey (Othmar) Michel.

Clara was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and its Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed puzzles and gardening.

A funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Fr. William Pifher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with a rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at St. Mary's Parish Center, Leipsic.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic School or to the .

