DELPHOS — Clarann Gerdeman, 87, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, Novemer 17, 2019 at Sarah Jane Living Center, Delphos.

She was born January 25, 1932 in Ottoville to Joseph and Anna (Beining) Hoersten, who both preceded her in death. On August 18, 1951 she married Herbert Gerdeman who survives.

Clarann is survived by three sons, Ron (Sharon) Gerdeman of Findlay, Mike Gerdeman of Lima and Dale Gerdeman of Delphos; a daughter, Deb Jones of Delphos; a sister-in-law, Rita Hoersten of Ottoville; six grandchildren, Ryan (Kristie) Jones of Van Wert, Greg (Jayme) Jones of Lima, Melissa (Shawn) Mount of Van Wert, Daniel (Jennifer) Gerdeman of Doylestown, Jeffrey Gerdeman of Findlay and Brian (Breanne, fiancé) Gerdeman of Columbus; and ten great-grandchildren, Lillian, Katelyn and Kenzie Mount, Lauren, Abigail, Emily, Jacob, Samantha, Madilyn Jones, and Henry Gerdeman.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bob Jones; nine brothers, Joseph, Edward, Felix, Lawrence, Vince, Tony, Hugo and Clarence Hoersten and Isadore Hilvers; and six sisters, Mathilda Herman, Elizabeth Wegesin, Victoria Luersman, Marie Ellerbrock, Julie Hemker and Barbara Schneider.

Clarann was the last surviving and youngest member of the Joseph and Anna (Beining) Hoersten family. She was a homemaker and seamstress, having retired from Drapery Stitch. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's School or the Right to Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net