COLUMBUS GROVE — Clarence Kenneth Basinger, 94, passed away March 25, 2019 at his residence. Kenneth was born November 7, 1924 in Allen County, Ohio to the late Clarence and Cora (Lora) Basinger. On March 6, 1957 he married Joan (Cheney) Basinger who preceded him in death on January 22, 2019.

Kenneth was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School in 1942 and spent one year at Bluffton College before being inducted into the U.S. Army in July 1943. He served three years in the South Pacific and Philippines during World War II. After his military service, he was engaged in farming with his father. On August 4, 1962, Kenneth was nominated by President Kennedy as postmaster of the Columbus Grove post office. He was a past member and master of the Putnam County Pomona Grange and member of the American Legion and VFW Post both in Columbus Grove. Kenneth enjoyed farming after retiring from the post office with his son, bowling and traveling.

Survivors include three children, Eric (Karen R.) Basinger of Columbus Grove, Karen Basinger of Columbus, Ohio, Aaron Basinger of West Palm Beach, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by four brothers, Lyman, Virgil, Aldus and Jay Basinger; and two sisters, Mary Basinger and Ernestine Basinger.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. James Basinger officiating. Burial will be in Reformed Mennonite Cemetery, Bluffton where military rites will be performed. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Home Health and Hospice.

