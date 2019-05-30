CUMMING, Ga. — Clarence Joseph Fostin, age 93, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Lima, OH, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. C.J. was born in 1925, to the late Alford and Matilda Fostin. C.J. was a proud veteran of the Coast Guard. He was a member of Pleasantview Church of the Brethren. He belonged to the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. C.J. drove over 250,000 miles transporting children to the Shriners Hospital in Dayton, OH. He worked at Ford Motor Company as an electrician and later as an electrical inspector for Allen County. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Driver Fostin, and stepson, John David Eiche.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Alice Jacobs of Florida; several nieces and nephews; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital in memory if C.J. Fostin.