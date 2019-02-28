LIMA — Mr. Clarence Luther Jones, age 82, passed from this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 9:03 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on June 20, 1936 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Luther and Mildred (Campbell) Jones; both parents preceded him in death.

On March 9, 1968 he was united in holy matrimony to Linda L. (Long) Jones who survives in Lima.

Mr. Jones worked in machine repair at Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the U.A.W. Local 1219, he was also a longtime member and supporter of Alcoholics Anonymous. He loved to tell Tall Tales about bringing the jump shot to Lima and being the fastest runner. He loved his family and enjoyed every moment with them.

Besides his loving wife Linda, he leaves behind to cherish his memories, 2 sons; Kevin Jones (Barbara) of Ft. Wayne, IN. Kent Jones (Meghan) of Lima. 3 daughters; Jennifer Jones (Curtis Helton), Lynette Jones and Leah Karuri all of Lima. 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A sister; Cecelia Reid of Reynoldsburg, OH.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Karla Jones and a brother: Willie C. Manns.

Home going services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Elder Ronald Fails, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

