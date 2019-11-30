LIMA — Clarence A. Kayser, age 90, passed away at 8:55 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home.

Clarence was born March 9, 1929, in Lima, OH, to Clarence A. Sr. and Winifred (Zitter) Kayser who both preceded him in death.

Clarence was a graduate of St. Gerard High School. Following graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Clarence had previously been employed as a Draftsman at the Lima Hamilton Corporation. In 1965 he opened Kayser Trailer Sales and in 1976 Beaver Craft Inc. He loved a challenge to custom design, draft and build recreational and specialty vehicles.

He is survived by three children, Linda (Lonnie) Kline of Romulus, MI, Michael (Linda) Kayser of Lima, and Patricia (Martin) Pierce of Lima; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his former spouse, Rita Houseworth of Lima and a sister-in-law, Patricia Brannon of Heath.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Julie Kayser, daughter, Joyce Krock Pohlabel; son-in-law, Robert Pohlabel and two brothers, Robert (Betty) Kayser and James Kayser,

Private services will be held in Gethsemani Cemetery at a later date.

