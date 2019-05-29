ALGER — Clarence Moore, 87, formerly of Alger, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Richard Michael Campbell Veterans Nursing Home. Born February 25, 1932 in Magoffin County, KY, he was the son of the late Robert Lee and Eva Wireman Moore and the husband of the late Naomi Ruth Biederman Moore. Mr. Moore was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served in Korean War and a member of the VFW and American Legion. He retired from Lima Armature Works in Lima, Ohio after 37 years of service.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy L. Minix and Valarie L. Lyons and husband John; a son, Roger H. Joseph; three brothers, Hazard Moore, Denny Moore, and Charles Moore; a sister, Aleen Davis and husband Don; five grandchildren, Dustin Minix, Desiree Joseph Duncan and husband Bill, Rod Joseph, Jeremy Joseph, and Jason Joseph; 8 great grandchildren; and fur-granddogs, Brodie and Sully. He was predeceased by a sister, Goldie Moore; a brother Otmer Moore.

Graveside services will be 11:00 Am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens with Minister Anna Cruda officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Richard Michael Campbell Veterans Nursing Home 405 Belton Hwy. Anderson, SC 29621 or Alzehimers Association 22512 Gateway Center Drive

Clarksburg, MD 20871.

