LIMA — Clarence Scarberry '42' age 73, of Lima Passed away at his residence in Lima Ohio surrounded by his loving family at 5:45 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born April 2, 1946 in Ottawa, Ohio to the late Roscoe and Pearl 'Bell ' Scarberry.On September 6, 1972 he married Beverly A. Brenneman and she survives in Lima.

Clarence was a retired truck driver from RAM Trucking. He was an avid Bengals fan and Dale Earhart, Sr. NASCAR fan.

Additional survivors include his six children:Teresa Gerken, Sandy (Jeremy) Dotson, Lisa (Will) Gay, Michael (Sherrie) Scarberry, Michelle (Chad) VanVorce all of Lima and Anthony 'Tony' (Sarah) Scarberry of Marion, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brothers: Arnold (Ruth) Scarberry, Levi (Johnny) Scarberry and Danny (Alice) Scarberry all of Lima.

A special nephew Lonnie "Dino" Rader and his loving fur companion Mocha.

He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and a son Chad Eugene Scarberry.

A gathering will be held 5-7 p.m., Tuesday May 14th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. A time of sharing will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with funeral cost.

Condolences can be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com