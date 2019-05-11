Clarence Scarberry

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Obituary
LIMA — Clarence Scarberry '42' age 73, of Lima Passed away at his residence in Lima Ohio surrounded by his loving family at 5:45 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born April 2, 1946 in Ottawa, Ohio to the late Roscoe and Pearl 'Bell ' Scarberry.On September 6, 1972 he married Beverly A. Brenneman and she survives in Lima.

Clarence was a retired truck driver from RAM Trucking. He was an avid Bengals fan and Dale Earhart, Sr. NASCAR fan.

Additional survivors include his six children:Teresa Gerken, Sandy (Jeremy) Dotson, Lisa (Will) Gay, Michael (Sherrie) Scarberry, Michelle (Chad) VanVorce all of Lima and Anthony 'Tony' (Sarah) Scarberry of Marion, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brothers: Arnold (Ruth) Scarberry, Levi (Johnny) Scarberry and Danny (Alice) Scarberry all of Lima.

A special nephew Lonnie "Dino" Rader and his loving fur companion Mocha.

He was preceded in death by 5 brothers, 4 sisters, and a son Chad Eugene Scarberry.

A gathering will be held 5-7 p.m., Tuesday May 14th at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. A time of sharing will follow at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with funeral cost.

Condolences can be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from May 11 to May 12, 2019
