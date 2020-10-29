LIMA — Clarence "Popsicle" Upshaw, Sr. age 65, passed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at approximately 2:08 p.m. at St. Rita, Medical Center.

He was born on April 19, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Lucious and Viola (Hunter) Upshaw, Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Upshaw was retired. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He attended Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed his family and friends, playing cards and watched plenty of sports.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 sons; Brian Polk and Clarence Upshaw , Jr. (Sharlisa) ,both of Chicago, IL. 3 daughters; Markita Polk (William) of Lima. Latoya Moye of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Shira Davis of Chicago, IL. 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; Fred Anderson and Glen Bennett (Cheryl) of Lima. 4 sisters; Mariah Upshaw, Ethel Moore and Betty Jean Upshaw all of Lima. Melissa Kitchen of St. Louis, MO. Sister-in-law; Shirley Upshaw of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Lucious Upshaw, Jr., Arvid Bennett and Forest Anderson.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center with Rev. Bruce Monford, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also at the Civic Center.

Interment will be inWoodlawn Cemetery, with Military Honors performed by V.F.W. 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

