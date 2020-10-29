1/1
Clarence "Popsicle" Upshaw Sr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Clarence "Popsicle" Upshaw, Sr. age 65, passed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at approximately 2:08 p.m. at St. Rita, Medical Center.

He was born on April 19, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Lucious and Viola (Hunter) Upshaw, Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Upshaw was retired. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He attended Philippian Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed his family and friends, playing cards and watched plenty of sports.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 2 sons; Brian Polk and Clarence Upshaw , Jr. (Sharlisa) ,both of Chicago, IL. 3 daughters; Markita Polk (William) of Lima. Latoya Moye of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Shira Davis of Chicago, IL. 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; Fred Anderson and Glen Bennett (Cheryl) of Lima. 4 sisters; Mariah Upshaw, Ethel Moore and Betty Jean Upshaw all of Lima. Melissa Kitchen of St. Louis, MO. Sister-in-law; Shirley Upshaw of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Lucious Upshaw, Jr., Arvid Bennett and Forest Anderson.

Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center with Rev. Bruce Monford, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. also at the Civic Center.

Interment will be inWoodlawn Cemetery, with Military Honors performed by V.F.W. 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the UPSHAW Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
12:00 PM
Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved