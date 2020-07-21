Clarence Watkins

LIMA — Clarence Lewis "Popcorn" Watkins, age 65, passed from this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at approximately 6:32 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born in December 6, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to Andrew and Florence Ella (Stevenson) Watkins, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Watkins was united in holy matrimony on December 12, 2012 to Brenda Johnson, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Watkins worked at P & G Industries as a Fork Lift Driver. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Besides his loving wife Brenda, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 5 sons; Jeremy Watkins, Javarous McGraw, Melvin Sanders, Donta Grant and Gary Thomas. 8 daughters; Deandria Watkins, Deanna Watkins, Deanna Jackson, Dominique McGraw, Melissha Sanders, Olympia Johnson, Elizabeth McDonald and Ashley Jackson. 44 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. 1 brother; Robert Watkins (Annie) of Delphos, OH. A sister; Sherri Watkins-Jackson of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Willie Watkins, Andrew Watkins, Jr., Kevin Watkins and Larry Watkins. 3 sisters; Ora Page, Dorothy Pernell and Min. Doris Elaine Watkins.

Home going services will be held on Friday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

