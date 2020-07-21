1/1
Clarence Watkins
LIMA — Clarence Lewis "Popcorn" Watkins, age 65, passed from this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at approximately 6:32 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born in December 6, 1954 in Lima, Ohio to Andrew and Florence Ella (Stevenson) Watkins, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Watkins was united in holy matrimony on December 12, 2012 to Brenda Johnson, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Watkins worked at P & G Industries as a Fork Lift Driver. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Besides his loving wife Brenda, he leaves to cherish his precious memory 5 sons; Jeremy Watkins, Javarous McGraw, Melvin Sanders, Donta Grant and Gary Thomas. 8 daughters; Deandria Watkins, Deanna Watkins, Deanna Jackson, Dominique McGraw, Melissha Sanders, Olympia Johnson, Elizabeth McDonald and Ashley Jackson. 44 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. 1 brother; Robert Watkins (Annie) of Delphos, OH. A sister; Sherri Watkins-Jackson of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Willie Watkins, Andrew Watkins, Jr., Kevin Watkins and Larry Watkins. 3 sisters; Ora Page, Dorothy Pernell and Min. Doris Elaine Watkins.

Home going services will be held on Friday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Friday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WATKINS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
