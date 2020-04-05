OAKWOOD — Claribel Brenneman, 92, of Oakwood died 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. She was born March 29, 1928 in Marion, OH to the late Harry and Lula Mae (Schiller) Lehman. On March 18, 1947 she married Donald V. Brenneman, who preceded her in death on March 28, 1999.

She is survived by 5 children: Karl (Kazuyo) Brenneman of Peru, IN, Dale Brenneman of Thomson, GA, Alan (Lisa) Brenneman of Dupont, Carolyn Evans of Oakwood and Dianna (Dave) McCullough of Oakwood; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son: Mike Brenneman, a grandson: Michael Brenneman II and 4 brothers: Raymond, Howard, Robert and Karl Lehman.

Claribel was a homemaker and was an avid reader.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Dupont.

The arrangements are under the direction of HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, OAKWOOD.

