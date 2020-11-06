LIMA — Claude Jordan, age 79, passed away November 4, 2020, at 8:54 pm, with his daughters by his side.

He was born April 22, 1941 in Pineville, Kentucky to Elisha Jordan and Mary (Goodin) Jordon. Claude fought during the Vietnam War as a member of the United States Army, where he served as a sharpshooter with pride, honor, and love for his country. He worked for many years at Tuttle Construction, where he eventually retired in 2000. He was a proud member of Labor Local 329. His "therapy" meetings with friends and nephews were one of his greatest pleasures. He loved to fish and hunt with his coon dogs. His camper was his home away from home. When he wasn't tooling around in his golf cart, he found great joy in watching UK basketball as well as any form of racing. Many of his younger family members can lovingly remember when Claude would take them to the races so that they could sit close enough to feel the mud splash off of the track. His kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews were the loves of his life. They all have fond memories of bouncing on his knees to the tune of Turkey in the Straw. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his beloved family. He was quick to make friends, and he was loved by all. Claude was an exceptional man, and he will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: Children, Claudette (Corey) Jordan-Kane and Dawn (Tony "Mikey") Koontz; Sister, Kathleen Hembree; Grandchildren, Garrett Jordan, Chloe Jordan, Angel Kane, Iris Kane, Destony (Harley) Cook, Tony (Lisa) Koontz, and Brittony (Chris) Sikes; as well as 6 Great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Elisha Jordan and Mary (Goodin) Jordon; 9 deceased brothers and sisters; as well as his previous spouse, Diana Jordan.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel. Reverend Terry Brock and Pastor Denny Hunter will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairmont Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, also at the Shawnee Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Mercy Health St. Rita's Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com