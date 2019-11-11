LIMA — Clayre E. Osier, age 82 of Lima and previously from Endicott, New York, passed at 10:10 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Otterbein-Cridersville. She was born April 24, 1937 in Reading, Pennsylvania; to the late Milton and Helen Tarr Gross. On November 10, 1962 she married William Osier who passed January 27, 2013.

Mrs. Osier was a retired pediatric Registered Nurse with Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, New York. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting, knitting and will be remembered for the best apple pie and cookies. She loved her family dearly and treasured time spent with them, especially the grandchildren.

Surviving are 2 sons - William 'Bill' (Erica) Osier of Ocala, Florida; Craig Osier of Clifton Park, New York; a daughter - Caren (Patrick) Diltz of Lima, Ohio; 8 grandchildren - Amber, Adriana (Travis), Rob, Nick, Zachary, Garrett (Danny), Linda, Jason; 4 great-grandchildren - Ivan, Ezra, Harvey, Mindy; 2 brothers - Joe (Carole) Gross of Pennington, New Jersey; Ray Gross; a brother-in-law - James (Pauline) Osier of Endicott, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Cemetery, New York.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com

Arrangements are by Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville, Ohio.