Clayton Bacon
LIMA — Clayton Thomas Bacon, 75, of Lima, Ohio passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 21, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lester J. Bacon and Anna L. Bacon.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Ann Bacon, his daughter Kimberly Ann Caulway and her husband John Jeffrey Caulway, their three kids, Madeline, Allison, and Jack; their daughter Kelly Lynn Desmarais and her husband Mathew Desmarais, their three kids, Hayden, Harrison, and Hannah; their son Brian Thomas Bacon and his wife Karen Bacon, their three kids Natalie, Landen, and Avery, their daughter Michelle Marie Lowe and her husband Kameron Lowe; and their son Gregory Paul Bacon.

After Clayton attended Lima Senior High School, he went on to study at the University of Toledo, earning a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Port Authority, Fraternal Order of Police and Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He served as a Allen County Engineer for 22 years, he was managing partner of Bacon and Associates Engineering, LLC.

Clayton loved helping and mentoring others, and was beloved by his wife, Mary, as well as his five kids and their spouses, and their nine grandkids. He relaxed by visiting his kids, chopping wood, and spending time outdoors.

Private graveside services will be at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, Ohio. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be made at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
