LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clayton Miles Resor, 62, passed away at 12:28 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, as a casualty of a large tree that fell on his home during a storm.

Clayton was born on Christmas Eve, December 24, 1957 in Lima, OH to Rolland and Mary (Clayton) Resor, both deceased. Known by many nicknames, including "Clay", "Babe", and "Fesser", he grew up in Cridersville, OH, attending Buckland High School. He then graduated from Hobart Weld Institute in Troy, OH. He took great pride in his work as a professional welder, working at Ohio Decorative in Spencerville, OH, Sheller-Globe in Lima, OH, Joint Systems Manufacturing at Lima tank plant, Metalcraft in Botkins, OH, and most recently, Lexicon Construction and Fabrication in Little Rock, AR. Clayton loved God and was a member of The Church on the Rock in Pine Bluff, AR, where he attended regularly. He also loved his family, both blood and "adopted". He was a very private man, and was fond of dogs - they helped bring him out of his shell. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. He also enjoyed "wrenching" and mechanical reasoning - trying to tinker and figure things out.

Clayton is survived by his brothers, Andy (Jill) Resor of Wapakoneta, OH and Malcolm Resor of St. Johns, OH and a sister Deb Fugate of Bowling Green, KY, along with many nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Hackney (adopted), and Thomas Resor.

After leaving Ohio several years ago, Clayton found love, happiness and acceptance in a new place. His girlfriend Tina Fratesi Smith of White Hall, AR, and her extended family, welcomed him with open arms. He was known to them as "Poppa." After his passing, his Ohio family was able to connect with his Arkansas family and find some closure that he was happy and loved to the end. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for this and for your kindness to us at this difficult time. May God bless you and keep you.

We would also like to recognize Clayton's employer, Lexicon Inc. of Little Rock, AR. The people from Lexicon were very loving and kind to our family and to Clay. We are grateful to them for giving our brother, uncle and friend a secure future and respect in this world. Now we are blessed with new friends that brought joy and fulfillment to our hearts when we needed it most. Thank you to the workers of Lexicon.

"You were given this life because you're strong enough to live it" - unknown

"So long, Ol' Buddy O'l Pal"

"Im'a goin Home"