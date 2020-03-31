LIMA — Cledith Vincent "Joe" Howard, 79 of Lima, passed away March 27, 2020, at his residence.

Joe was born April 19, 1940 in Pineville, KY, to Marion and Liona (Orr) Howard, who preceded him in death.

Joe worked as a stocker at Lima Pallet Co. and loved fishing. He was an avid coin collector, bottle collector and loved talking about making moonshine. Joe liked scratch-off lottery tickets, antiquing and mushroom and ginseng hunting. He loved telling stories, especially to his grandkids whom he adored. Joe loved his family dearly and will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him.

He is survived by the love of his life, Alice England; daughter, Vicki Gross; grandchildren, Jeff (Mindy) Gross of Watertown, NY, Tasha (Phillip) Mitchell of Lima, Cory Howell of Lima and Samantha (Joshua) Hockins of Lima; 8 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Ed Howell; sister-in-law Darlene Howard and many nieces and nephews, Gary Howard, Chastity Long and Wendell and Jenny Fuston.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Howell; son, Bill England and his siblings, William Howard, Tommy Howard, Austin Howard, Robert "Junior" Howard and Geneva Brock.

Private family services will be held in the near future.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.