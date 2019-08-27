HARROD — Cleo L. Gossard, age 89, died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:36 AM at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born on November 26, 1929 in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Byron and Ilo (King) Shaw. On December 26, 1954 Cleo married Eldon R. Gossard who preceded her in death on January 4, 2003.

Cleo retired from Upper Scioto Valley School after teaching for 30 years, where she taught second and third grade at the Alger Building. She was a member of the West Newton United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women of the church. She was a member of the Royal Neighbors of America of Alger.

Surviving is a son, Phillip Gossard of Harrod; a daughter, Kathy (Richard) Hutchinson of Lima; a daughter-in-law, Wendy Gossard of Waynesfield; eleven grandchildren: Justin (Sarah) Gossard, Jessica (Jeremy) Runk, Ashley Gossard, Brad Hutchinson, Kayla Gaskill, Jeremy (Shelby) Hutchinson, Laken (Tyler) Bordner, Whitney Gossard, Joel Neeley, Tarah Armentrout and Josh Gossard; fourteen great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law: Helen Shaw of Harrod, Lois Shaw of Alger, Carolyn Shaw of Bluffton and Marilyn Shaw of Ada; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Byron LeRoy Gossard; a great grandson, Rhett Gossard; six brothers: LeRoy Shaw, Leo Shaw, Charles Shaw, Wilbur Dean Shaw, Bernard Shaw and Robert Shaw; and a sister-in-law, Rachel Shaw.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger with Pastor Thomas Casey officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Westminster.

Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Vancrest of Ada, 600 West North Avenue, Ada, Ohio 45810. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger